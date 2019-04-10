Matt Mooney Writes Goodbye Tweet to Texas Tech Fans After NCAA tournament

Mooney went off in the Final Four and scored 10 points in Texas Tech's national championship loss to Virginia. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 10, 2019

Texas Tech senior Matt Mooney tweeted a farewell to Lubbock on Wednesday following the Red Raiders' loss to Virginia in the national championship game on Monday night. 

Mooney played just one year at Texas Tech, fitting into Chris Beard’s program right away as a graduate transfer after a two-year stint at South Dakota and one season with Air Force. 

"I don't think the communities of South Dakota and Texas Tech can ever understand how much they mean to me." Mooney wrote. "They made me feel welcome and they've given me a home. I'm forever grateful and indebted to both communities... The loss to Virginia hurts so much and it will hurt for a while. Defeat is never easy but it's a part of life. The goal is to learn from it. The sun will continue to rise in the morning. I know Texas Tech will win it all one day, and I hope to be there to witness it."

Mooney averaged 11.3 points per game in his senior season with the Red Raiders, shooting 38.6% from three. He scored 22 points in Texas Tech's Final Four win over Michigan State and 10 points on Monday night.

