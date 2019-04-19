The NCAA has defeated a proposal that would have penalized and limited graduate transfers, the association announced on Friday.

According a release, the NCAA voted not to pass Proposal 2018-106. The proposal would have forced teams who acquired a graduate transfer in football, men's or women's basketball to commit a scholarship for two years to that player instead of just one for the athlete's lone year of eligibility.

If the player completed their graduate program during their year of eligibility, the team would retain the scholarship for the second year and be able to use it on another player, but if the athlete didn't complete their program, the team would have a "dead" scholarship during that second season.

In addition to the proposal, the NCAA also adjusted other aspects of the transfer rules.

• Incoming college athletes who have enrolled in summer school and received athletics financial aid can now transfer and play immediately without a waiver if their head coach departs before the first day of classes for the fall term.

• Walk-on student-athletes on teams that provide athletics aid and non-recruited walk-ons can also now transfer and play immediately without a waiver.

• Student-athletes are now prohibited from competing for two different schools in championship season in the same academic year.

"It’s definitely a win in our books,” Enna Selmanovic, SAAC vice chair and a former Cincinnati swimmer, said. “(Allowing student-athletes in certain situations to transfer and play immediately) provides student-athletes with more opportunities to have the best experience possible within their collegiate career.”

The rule changes are effective to students who transfer to new schools this fall.