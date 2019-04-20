North Carolina State commit Jalen Lecque has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

In a video posted to his Twitter page on Saturday, Lecque thanked his family and school before announcing his decision to forgo playing time at the college level.

"I would like to thank God, my mom, my dad, my brothers and sisters and my extended family and friends," Lecque said. "I would like to thank Christ School and Brewster Academy for providing me with the education and giving me the opportunity and making me the man I am today."

Lecque, the No. 39 recruit in the 2019 high school class according to the ESPN 100, submitted paperwork to determine if he is eligible for the 2019 NBA draft on April 2.

Lecque will be turning 19 in June after finishing his fifth year of high school. He reclassified after his junior season but fulfilled NCAA requirements to graduate after the 2017-18 academic year, the year he was originally supposed to graduate high school. In December, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported that Lecque was expected to be made draft eligible.

Lecque is still leaving open the possibility of playing at NC State next season.