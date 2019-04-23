Four-Star Guard Anthony Harris Commits to UNC

In just one day, North Carolina's backcourt vaulted itself to one of the country's elite.

On Tuesday morning, Cole Anthony, the No. 3 player and the No. 1 combo guard in the country in the 247Sports composite, committed to the Tar Heels. Then in the early evening, Anthony Harris, the No. 65 player and No. 8 combo guard, also committed to UNC shortly after a visit to Chapel Hill. Indiana was rumored to be in the mix for Harris late in the process.

A 6'3" guard from Paul XI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va., Harris originally committed to Virginia Tech back in October and signed his letter of intent to play there in November. Once Buzz Williams left the Hokies to become the head coach at Texas A&M, Harris got out of his LOI and decommitted, saying he would still consider Virginia Tech as he re-opened his recruitment.

Harris tore his ACL back in December, likely keeping him out until late in the summer or early fall.

Harris gives North Carolina four total 2019 commits and three in the top 65. In addition to Anthony, Harris joins center Armando Bacot (No. 19) and point guard Jeremiah Francis (No. 167) in UNC's 2019 recruiting class. Anthony's and Harris's pledges lifted the Heels to No. 6 in the 247Sports team rankings.

North Carolina, which is losing a wealth of talent to the NBA and to graduation, was ranked No. 21 in SI.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2019–20.