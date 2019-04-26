Report: VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades Receives Two-Year Extension Through 2024-25

Rhoades reached the NCAA tournament for the first time with VCU in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades earned a two-year contract extension on Friday, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

Rhoades's contract will take him through the 2024-25 season.

The Rams are 43–23 in two seasons with Rhoades. They reached the NCAA tournament in 2018-19 before losing to UCF in the first round. VCU won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title at 25–8, 16–2 conference. 

Rhoades came to VCU after three seasons at Rice. He went 47–52 with the Owls, failing to make an NCAA tournament appearance in all three years. 

Will Wade coached VCU for two seasons before joining LSU in 2017. Texas head coach Shaka Smart led the Rams from 2009-15.

 

