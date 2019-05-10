Four-star guard Lester Quinones has committed to playing basketball at Memphis, the 2019 prospect announced on Friday.

Quinones, a 6'5" combo guard, ranks No. 56 overall in 247Sports' composite rankings. His addition also moves the Tigers' to No. 5 overall in 247Sports' class rankings.

The Tigers made Quinones one of their top priorities in the 2019 class over the last couple months, hosting the sharpshooter for an official visit on March 13 and conducting several in-home visits with the IMG Academy star.

Quionones' list of finalists included Memphis, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and LSU before he narrowed it down to Memphis and Indiana earlier in the week. His addition gives Memphis another outside threat in the paint next season.

The Tigers already have four signees in the class of 2019, including No. 1 overall prospect James Wiseman.

"Having [Wiseman] there, the No. 1 player and center, is great as far as being able to team up with him," Quinones said in February. "I feel like me coming off a ball screen with him could be pretty unstoppable with his athleticism and length, and with my ability to shoot and create. ... Whether it's feeding the ball down to him, or him kicking it out to me, I feel like we could be a dominant duo at the next level."

Memphis is also in the process of recruiting five-star forward Precious Achiuwa and top 40 players Boogie Ellis, Trendon Watford and R.J. Hampton.