Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore's wife Jennifer and daughter Jaidyn were killed in a wrong-way crash in Michigan early Saturday morning, the school announced Sunday.

Moore and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries, but are expected to recover following the crash.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash, and a child passenger in the car that was struck head-on also died at the scene. An adult female driver of the vehicle not at fault was later taken off life support and passed away.

Happy Mother’s Day to my outstanding wife, @queenjen29 and thank you for that you do for our family! #Blessed #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/wwsTsqbpAX — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) May 12, 2019

WDIV Local 4 reported earlier two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

Following the news, condolences began pouring in from across the basketball world.

Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore has been a great friend and mentor to me. Many prayers go up for him & his family during this devastating time. Absolutely heartbreaking news. Please pray 🙏🏾 — LaVall Jordan (@LaVall_Jordan) May 25, 2019

@Howard_Moore is one of the best and purest men in the business in College Basketball. His bride was a Detroit bred. Devistated! This is a truly awful day and I’m asking EVERYONE TO PRAY FOR HIM RIGHT NOW! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #tragicevent — Bacari Alexander (@bacari34) May 25, 2019

Praying For @Howard_Moore . Devastating News. — Billy Donlon (@CoachDonlon) May 25, 2019

My Stomach has flipped. Please, Please Pray for Strength and Healing of the Family of Howard Moore....So sad.... https://t.co/qP5f4GIb83 — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 25, 2019

Sending thoughts and prayers out to former #Loyola assistant coach Howard Moore and his family who were involved in a serious automobile accident in Michigan this weekend. #OnwardLU 🙏🏻 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) May 25, 2019

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 25, 2019

Moore, 49, is the former head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he worked from 2010–2015. He returned to coach at his alma mater Wisconsin in 2015. Moore played for the Badgers in the early 1990s. He is from Chicago and also worked at Loyola, Ball State, Bradley University and the University of Chicago.