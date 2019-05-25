Wisconsin Assistant Howard Moore's Wife, Daughter Killed in Car Accident

Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore's wife Jennifer and daughter Jaidyn were killed in a wrong-way crash in Michigan early Saturday morning.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 25, 2019

Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore's wife Jennifer and daughter Jaidyn were killed in a wrong-way crash in Michigan early Saturday morning, the school announced Sunday.

Moore and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries, but are expected to recover following the crash. 

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver was an Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash, and a child passenger in the car that was struck head-on also died at the scene. An adult female driver of the vehicle not at fault was later taken off life support and passed away. 

WDIV Local 4 reported earlier two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

Following the news, condolences began pouring in from across the basketball world. 

Moore, 49, is the former head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he worked from 2010–2015. He returned to coach at his alma mater Wisconsin in 2015. Moore played for the Badgers in the early 1990s. He is from Chicago and also worked at Loyola, Ball State, Bradley University and the University of Chicago.

      Modal message