Juwan Howard couldn't help but cry "tears of joy" during Michigan's news conference introducing him as the team's new head coach.

Howard, who signed a five-year deal to replace John Beilein as head coach on May 22, appeared to be wiping away a few tears before athletic director Warde Manuel brought him up to the podium. He was then presented with a new maize jersey with his old number, No. 25, and was immediately overcome with emotion.

After pulling himself away from the microphone to compose himself, Howard started by stating simply, "Tears of joy."

There's nothing quite like going back home.



Juwan Howard was overcome with emotion as he returned to Michigan as head coach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/98Wb9PpOHR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2019

"I said I wasn't going to cry," Howard said. "I guess that never happens when you're excited about something so special to you, that means so much."

Howard went on to remember that the last time he held a news conference at Crisler Center was in 1994, when he declared he would forego his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Howard was a member of the famed "Fab Five" recruiting class of 1991 that played in two national title games but never won.

"I felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn't do what I came here to do, and that was to bring a championship to this university, a university I care so much about," Howard said. "... Now let's fast forward 25 years later. I'm back."

Howard arrives in Michigan after serving as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2013.