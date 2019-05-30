Juwan Howard Cries 'Tears of Joy' During Introduction as Michigan's New Head Coach

Howard was very emotional as he was introduced as Michigan baskeball's new head coach. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 30, 2019

Juwan Howard couldn't help but cry "tears of joy" during Michigan's news conference introducing him as the team's new head coach.

Howard, who signed a five-year deal to replace John Beilein as head coach on May 22, appeared to be wiping away a few tears before athletic director Warde Manuel brought him up to the podium. He was then presented with a new maize jersey with his old number, No. 25, and was immediately overcome with emotion.

After pulling himself away from the microphone to compose himself, Howard started by stating simply, "Tears of joy."

"I said I wasn't going to cry," Howard said. "I guess that never happens when you're excited about something so special to you, that means so much."

Howard went on to remember that the last time he held a news conference at Crisler Center was in 1994, when he declared he would forego his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Howard was a member of the famed "Fab Five" recruiting class of 1991 that played in two national title games but never won.

"I felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn't do what I came here to do, and that was to bring a championship to this university, a university I care so much about," Howard said. "... Now let's fast forward 25 years later. I'm back."

Howard arrives in Michigan after serving as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2013. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message