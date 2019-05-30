Five-star guard R.J. Hampton revealed he signed his contract with the NBL's New Zealand Breakers a month before he announced his decision to forgo the NCAA.

In a video for Bleacher Report, Hampton discussed the moment he knew he would not play college basketball but play overseas. He talked about not telling anyone and sticking to naming his top three choices when he was asked about possibly going out of the country to play.

RJ had to play it cool for over a month that he signed his New Zealand contract 😌@RjHampton14 pic.twitter.com/AP23GscNfC — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 30, 2019

Hampton, who previously reclassified from the 2020 class to 2019, considered Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech. He announced his decision to skip a college season on Tuesday. The 6'5" Hampton, from Little Elm (Texas) High School, was No. 5 in the 247Sports composite ranking of the 2019 recruiting class.