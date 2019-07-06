German Guard Franz Wagner Commits to Michigan for 2019-20 Season

Franz Wagner is the brother of former Michigan standout forward Moritz Wagner.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2019

German guard Franz Wagner has signed a Tender of Financial Aid to join Michigan for the 2019-20 season, the school announced on Saturday.

Wagner is the brother of former Michigan standout forward Moritz, who currently plays for the Washington Wizards. Wagner joins Cole Bajema in Michigan's freshman class under new head coach Juwan Howard.

"We are extremely excited to announce Franz has committed to join the University of the Michigan in the fall," Howard said. "Franz gives us another talented guard with size who possesses a wonderful basketball IQ and a growing skillset that could be impactful for us right away."

Wagner is scheduled to play for Germany in the upcoming 2019 U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece, on July 27-Aug. 4.

This past season, Wagner played on a dual contract with Alba Berlin in the BBL and SSV lok Bernau Alba in ProB. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field in 12.4 minutes per game.

