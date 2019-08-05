USC has landed a verbal commitment from 2020 No. 1 prospect Evan Mobley, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Evan Daniels of 247 Sports.

Mobley's father, Eric, has served as an assistant coach under Andy Enfield since March 2018, making the Trojans the favorites to land the five-star. His brother, Isaiah Mobley is an incoming freshman for the team and was also a five-star prospect in his respective class.

"It will be great to play with him; we have really good chemistry together," the younger Mobley told ESPN of the idea of sharing the court with Isaiah. "If he has a chance to go to the NBA, that would be great too."

Evan Mobley averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks for Rancho Christian High School in California last season. He played for the Compton Magic in the spring and summer seasons. He earned a spot on USA Basketball's roster for the 2018 FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups, where he was a gold medalist with both squads.

Mobley is the first player to commit to USC's 2020 class. The Trojans' 2019 class finished at No. 6 in the nation.