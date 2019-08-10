BYU forward Yoeli Childs was suspended for the first nine games of the 2019-20 season, the school announced on Friday.

Childs declared for the 2019 draft and hired an agent, but the hiring was deemed "impermissible" by the NCAA because Childs signed with the agent before filing the paperwork with the NCAA.

Amid the confusion of the NCAA allowing student athletes to sign with agents and still return to school, Yoeli was caught in the transition of a changing landscape," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. "We are disappointed with the NCAA’s decision to withhold nine games of his senior season."

Childs led BYU with 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 2018-19. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team for the second conseuctive year.

BYU missed the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year in 2018-19 at 19–13 with a 11–5 record in WCC play.