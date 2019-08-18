Four-Star Guard Addison Patterson Commits to Oregon

Four-star guard Addison Patterson verbally committed to Oregon on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 18, 2019

Four-star guard Addison Patterson verbally committed to Oregon on Sunday. 

"I'm 100-percent committed to the University of Oregon," Patterson said at a press conference.

Patterson reclassified to the class of 2019 from the class of 2020. He was also considering Arizona State, Illinois and USC.

Patterson played at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Bella Vista Prep and took an official visit to the Ducks in early July.

Patterson made Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's Best NBA draft prospects at the 2019 Basketball Without Borders camp list in February. 

