Daishen Nix, the top-rated point guard in the 2020 recruiting class, verbally committed to UCLA on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Nix's decision comes just a day after the five-star guard announced his top five schools, which also included Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland and Alabama. He recently took an official visit to the Bruins' campus.

The 6'5" Nix is the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2020 class on the 247Sports composite ranking. He attend Trinity International Schools in Las Vegas but was born in Alaska and raised in Anchorage.

Nix is the first commit of new UCLA coach Mick Cronin's 2020 class and Cronin's first major get since taking over the program after a drawn-out coaching search in April. The Bruins' 2019 class contained just two players: four-star wing Jaime Jaquez and three-star guard Jake Kyman, both of whom signed before Steve Alford was fired last December.

At 6'5", Nix has good height for a point guard, and his strengths include his basketball IQ, court vision and passing skills. He gives Cronin a solid base to build his 2020 class on as the Bruins transition from departed PG Jaylen Hands while waiting for Nix's arrival next year.

UCLA ranked seventh in SI.com's summer Pac-12 power rankings for 2019-20. Despite the Bruins coming off a disappointing season, Cronin inherited a good amount of talent on the roster, including guards Prince Ali, Jules Bernard, David Singleton and Chris Smith, and forwards Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. UCLA also has redshirt freshmen Shareef O'Neal and Tyger Campbell, both former four-star and top-100 recruits who had to sit out 2018-19 (O'Neal underwent heart surgery and Campbell tore his ACL).