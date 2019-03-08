How to watch the Big East Tournament live from Madison Square Garden, starting Wednesday, March 13.
The 2019 Big East Tournament begins on March 13 from Madison Square Garden in New York. Teams will battle for the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Marquette and Villanova are the top two seeds.
Here's the schedule and TV listings for the Big East Tournament.
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: Providence vs. Butler - 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Game 2: St. John's vs. DePaul - 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Thursday, March 14
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Villanova - 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Game 4: Xavier vs. Creighton - 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Marquette- 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Game 6: Seton Hall vs. Georgetown - 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Friday, March 15
Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner - TBD on Fox Sports 1
Seminfial 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner - TBD on Fox Sports 1
Saturday, March 16
Championship Game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner - 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX