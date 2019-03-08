The 2019 Big East Tournament begins on March 13 from Madison Square Garden in New York. Teams will battle for the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Marquette and Villanova are the top two seeds.

Here's the schedule and TV listings for the Big East Tournament.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: Providence vs. Butler - 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Game 2: St. John's vs. DePaul - 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Thursday, March 14

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Villanova - 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Game 4: Xavier vs. Creighton - 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Marquette- 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Game 6: Seton Hall vs. Georgetown - 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner - TBD on Fox Sports 1

Seminfial 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner - TBD on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, March 16

Championship Game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner - 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX