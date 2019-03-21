What Is the Record For Most Assists in an NCAA Tournament Game?

The record for most assists dished in a single NCAA tournament was set in 1987.

By Emily Caron
March 21, 2019

University of Nevada Las Vegas's Mark Wade holds the NCAA tournament record for single-game assists with 18 dimes dished in the Rebels' 97–93 loss to Indiana in the 1987 national championship semifinal game in the Superdome.

The 5'11" point guard also holds the NCAA tournament record for most assists dished during a tournament run. He made 61 total assists through five games during the 1987 tournament for another tournament-high average of 12.2 assists per game. His March Madness assist records followed the NCAA record Wade set in 1986–87 for assists in a season, with 406 in 38 games.

The single-game regular season record is 22 assists, which is shared by four players: Trae Young of Oklahoma, Syracuses's Sherman Douglas, Tony Fairley of Charleston Southern and Avery Johnson of Southern University. Wade is one of four players who take the second-place slot with 21 assists in a game, which he set his senior season in UNLV's game against Navy.

Wade went on to spend the 1987–88 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors and played one game for the Dallas Mavericks in 1989–90.

