North Carolina once again earned a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament thanks to a 27–6 season.

The Tar Heels are a basketball powerhouse with six NCAA national championships, but its 1924 undefeated season also earned the team the title of "national champions." It's the third most all-time behind UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8).

Those wins came in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017.

This year, the Tar Heels seeding was in slight jeopardy after the team lost to Duke in the ACC tournament. North Carolina had won both regular season contests against Duke prior to the ACC tournament, but Duke was without star Zion Williamson in both matchups. The two rivals could meet again in the national championship given the bracket matchups placing Duke on top of the East region.

UNC will look to add another championship when it starts its tourney journey against No. 16 Iona in the first round.