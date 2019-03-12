The 2019 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The teams will battle through March 17, when a conference champion will be crowned shortly before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.

Here's a rundown of the SEC Tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – Georgia vs. Missouri, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Game 2 – Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – Arkansas vs. Florida, 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Auburn, 25 minutes after Game 3 on the SEC Network

Game 5 – Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Game 6 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Mississippi State, 25 minutes after Game 5 on the SEC Network

Friday, March 15

Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. LSU, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 8 – Winner of Game 4 vs. South Carolina, 25 minutes after Game 7 on ESPN

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. No. Kentucky, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Tennessee, 25 minutes after Game 9 on the SEC Network

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal No. 1 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Semifinal No. 2 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, March 17

Championship Game, 12 p.m. on ESPN