Kentucky won the SEC Tournament each year from 2015-18.
The 2019 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The teams will battle through March 17, when a conference champion will be crowned shortly before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.
The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.
Here's a rundown of the SEC Tournament schedule:
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1 – Georgia vs. Missouri, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network
Game 2 – Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET on the SEC Network
Thursday, March 14
Game 3 – Arkansas vs. Florida, 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Auburn, 25 minutes after Game 3 on the SEC Network
Game 5 – Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network
Game 6 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Mississippi State, 25 minutes after Game 5 on the SEC Network
Friday, March 15
Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. LSU, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 8 – Winner of Game 4 vs. South Carolina, 25 minutes after Game 7 on ESPN
Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. No. Kentucky, 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network
Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Tennessee, 25 minutes after Game 9 on the SEC Network
Saturday, March 16
Semifinal No. 1 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Semifinal No. 2 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday, March 17
Championship Game, 12 p.m. on ESPN