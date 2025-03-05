When Are the 2025 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Dates & Times for Men's, Women's Tournaments
The calendar has turned to March, which means the NCAA tournament is nearly here. March Madness is one of the greatest times of the year for sports consumers and this season is shaping up to deliver a highly competitive battle for the national championship.
Before we get there, though, conference champions must be decided. With the season coming to a close it's time for most schools across the country to prepare to battle their inter-conference foes. Not just to earn the conference title, but also in an effort by any bubble teams to prove to the selection committee they deserve a spot in the big tournament.
While not as attention-grabbing as the race for the national title conference tournaments are always incredibly entertaining and often feature big rematches between the best teams in the country. Here's the full schedule for the 2024-25 major conference tournaments for both men adn women's so you don't miss a second of the action.
NCAA Men's Conference Tournament Schedule for 2025
CONFERENCE
START DATE, TIME
END DATE, TIME
LOCATION
Big Ten
Wednesday, March 12, 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 16, 3:30 p.m. ET
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
Big 12
Tuesday, March 11, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15, 6 p.m. ET
T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
SEC
Wednesday, March 12, 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 16, 1 p.m. ET
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Big East
Wednesday, March 12, 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
ACC
Tuesday, March 11, 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15, 8:30 p.m. ET
Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
When is the Big Ten tournament for men?
The 2025 Big Ten men's tournament will tip off on Wednesday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The conference champion will be decided at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Michigan State seems to be the team to beat entering the tournament as the Spartans have played head-and-shoulders above their Big Ten competition all season long.
When is the Big 12 tournament for men?
The 2025 Big 12 men's tournament will tip off on Tuesday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The games will be played in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center. It's shaping up to be a more interesting tournament than usual with the Kansas Jayhawks suffering through the program's worst season in a long time but Houston may very well run away with it.
When is the SEC tournament for men?
The 2025 SEC men's tournament will tip off on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. It wiill be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Auburn is the presumptive favorite entering play but viewers shouldn't sleep on Florida, Alabama, or Tennessee.
When is the Big East tournament for men?
The 2025 Big East men's tournament is slated to tip off on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. The conference champion will be decided at the Big East's longtime venue, Madison Square Garden in New York City. With UConn stumbling following two consecutive national titles it seems the conference title is St. John's for the taking, enjoying a remarkable season under Rick Pitino.
When is the ACC tournament for men?
The 2025 ACC men's tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. ET. It's scheduled to be held in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. It's hard to believe anyone other than Duke, led by Cooper Flagg, is capable of claiming the conference crown this year. But anything can happen. That's why they play the games.
NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedule
CONFERENCE
START DATE, TIME
END DATE, TIME
LOCATION
Big Ten
Wednesday, March 5, 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 9, 4:30 p.m. ET
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
Big 12
Wednesday, March 5, 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 9, 5 p.m. ET
T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
SEC
Wednesday, March 5, 11 a.m. ET
Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m. ET
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Big East
Friday, March 7, 11 a.m. ET
Monday, March 10, 7 p.m. ET
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
ACC
Wednesday, March 5, 11 a.m. ET
Sunday, March 9, 1 p.m. ET
Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
When is the Big Ten tournament for women?
The 2025 Big Ten women's tournament is slated to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5. It'll take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Entering play USC and UCLA seem fated to duke it out for the title in another installment of the interstate foes' fierce rivalry— but Ohio State and Maryland may have something to say about that.
When is the Big 12 tournament for women?
The 2025 Big 12 women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET. The games will be held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. TCU has been dominant all year and enters conference championship play as the presumptive favorite.
When is the SEC tournament for women?
The 2025 SEC women's tournament will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5. The hosting venue will be Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. With South Carolina looking surprisingly mortal this season, the battle for the conference title could end up very contentious indeed as Texas and LSU look to capitalize on quality regular seasons.
When is the Big East tournament for women?
The 2025 Big East women's tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, March 7 at 11 a.m .ET. It will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Ucasville, Conn. This particular conference tournament has long been the UConn invitational thanks to the sheer dominance of Geno Auriemma's squads year-in and year-out. It will be fun to see if this year is any different.
When is the ACC tournament for women?
The 2025 ACC women's tournament will start at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11. The games will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Notre Dame and NC State have both played very well this year and a matchup between the two with the conference title on the line would prove to be great entertainment should it come to be.