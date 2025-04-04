ACC Assists Leader Naithan George Bolts Georgia Tech for ACC Foe
After a season of improvement at Georgia Tech, guard Naithan George is headed elsewhere.
George is leaving the Yellow Jackets for Syracuse via the transfer portal, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony Friday afternoon. The rising junior averaged 12.3 points per game in his sophomore season; his 6.5 assists per game led the ACC. He was the first Georgia Tech men's player to lead the conference in that category since guard Drew Barry in 1996.
The Yellow Jackets modestly improved in year two under coach Damon Stoudamire, going 17–17 for their first non-losing season since 2021. Once an ACC power, the program has made one men's tournament in the past 15 years.
The Orange, on the other hand, declined to 14–19 in coach Adrian Autry's second season—their worst record by winning percentage since 1969.
The two teams met this season in their capacity as ACC foes; Syracuse won that contest 62–55.