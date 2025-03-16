How Many ACC Teams Made the NCAA Tournament?
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is one of the most prestigious in all of college basketball. The conference has 15 men's basketball national championships since 1957 and has had at least three teams enter the NCAA tournament in every season since 1980.
So how did the ACC fare in 2025?
Here's a look at the conference's representation in the NCAA tournament as we gear up for March Madness to begin.
Total ACC Teams in the NCAA Tournament
In 2025, four ACC squads made the Big Dance: No. 1-seed Duke (East Region), No. 5 Clemson (Midwest), No. 8 Louisville (South) and No. 11 North Carolina (South).
At least four ACC teams have made March Madness every year since 2000.
Five teams appeared in the men's NCAA tournament in 2022, '23 and '24. In 2019 and '21, seven ACC squads received a berth. Nine teams made it in both 2018 and '19. (The 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled.)
ACC Teams & Their Tournament Seeds
No. 1 Duke: Considered by many to be the best team in the country, the Blue Devils are currently dealing with an injury to star forward Cooper Flagg. Flagg will likely be the first pick in this year's NBA draft, but injured his ankle during the ACC tournament. Duke head coach John Scheyer says Flagg will likely be available for the NCAA tournament, but we'll have to wait and see.
No. 5 Clemson: Despite a disappointing loss to Louisville in the ACC tournament, the Tigers were one of the hottest teams in college basketball down the stretch. Clemson is 9–1 in its last 10 games and went 21–6 against the top three NET quadrants.
No. 8 Louisville: Former head coach Kenny Payne's tenure at Louisville was absolutely horrendous. From 2022 to '24, the Cardinals were an abysmal 12–52. In the first season under new coach Pat Kelsey Louisville bounced back in a huge way, going 27–7 and 15–7 against the top two NET quadrants. The consensus seems to be that the Cardinals were underseeded this year, with most expecting Louisville to end up on the 6-line.
No. 11 North Carolina: The Tar Heels are in the First Four after an up-and-down year that resulted in a lot of fans calling for head coach Hubert Davis to be fired. However, he has his squad dancing and the Tar Heels are led by an ultra-experienced guard in RJ Davis, who averaged 17 points per game.
Best Performers from ACC to Watch in March Madness
Cooper Flagg (Duke): It remains to be seen whether Flagg will be able to play as he nurses a sprained ankle. However, he's the best player in the country and has a bright pro career ahead of him. Flagg was third in the ACC in points per game with 18.9, adding 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
Chase Hunter (Clemson): Hunter averaged 16.4 points per game, leading the Tigers. Hunter takes smart shots, shooting 47% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. Clemson has a pretty balanced attack, with four players averaging at least 10 points per game, but Hunter is the unquestioned leader of this squad.
Chucky Hepburn (Louisville): Hepburn leads the Cardinals with 16.2 points per game, adding 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The senior guard from Nebraska averages 35 minutes a night and leads the ACC with a whopping 2.5 steals per game. His defensive presence can be a real problem for opposing teams.
RJ Davis (North Carolina): Davis has seen his shooting numbers dip this season, but the senior is incredibly experienced in March and has a knack for hitting tough shots down the stretch. He has the ability to take a game over, but hasn't had a 30-point game since November.