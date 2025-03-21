ACC Record in NCAA Tournament After the First Round
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament began on Thursday, March 20, and fans are waiting to see which team will take home the trophy. Will it be an ACC team?
The ACC has been represented by at least three teams in the NCAA tournament every season since 1980, and this year is no different. The Atlantic Coast Conference has captured 15 national titles since 1957, and the ACC teams this year are looking to make that 16.
Four ACC teams made the tournament this year, but the conference's best bet for winning the title are the Duke Blue Devils, which many regard as the top team in the country. Duke was also selected as one of the favorites to win across various bracket sites.
With NCAA tournament play underway, here's how the ACC teams are faring.
The ACC's overall record is 2–3.
The only remaining ACC team is Duke; the league's other three teams in the tournament—Clemson, Louisville and North Carolina—were all eliminated.
What ACC Teams Are Still Alive?
The teams who made it to the second round of the tourney this year include Duke—and Duke alone. All Round 2 games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor
March 22, Time TBA
TBA
Biggest Wins and Most Disappointing Losses
Without Duke winning the national championship, it will be hard for the ACC to consider this year's tournament as anything but a disappointment. The league, historically one of college basketball's best, landed just four teams in the field (10 fewer than the SEC, for example). And yet, after the round of 64, Duke stands alone in representing the ACC.
No. 5 seed Clemson suffered one of the biggest upsets of the first round, falling to No. 12 McNeese State. No. 8 Louisville fell to No. 9 Creighton, 89–75. North Carolina managed to win one game, blowing out Xavier in a First Four matchup of 11-seeds, but lost to No. 6 Ole Miss in the round of 64.
It is a historically bad performance for the league:
Duke, meanwhile, handled business against No. 16 Mount St. Mary, 93–49.
How the ACC Compares to Other Conferences in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
After the early slate of Friday games, the SEC has six teams through to the round of 32, while the Big 12 (five programs), Big Ten (five), Big East (two) and even the WCC (two) have advanced multiple programs, while the ACC has stalled out with just Duke advancing.
With just one school advancing, the ACC is currently tied with the Missouri Valley, Mountain West and Southland Conferences. The MWC still has an opportunity to surpass the ACC, though, as No. 10 New Mexico face No. 7 on Friday night.
How Many ACC Teams Made the NCAA Tournament?
There were four ACC teams named to the 2025 NCAA tournament. Below you'll find which teams were selected, as well as what seed they were entering play.
Team
Region
Seed
Duke
East
No. 1
Clemson
Midwest
No. 5
Louisville
South
No. 8
North Carolina
South
No. 11