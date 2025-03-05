Ace Bailey's Wild Reverse Dunk Had Fans Begging to Put Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament
Ace Bailey is ridiculous, and keeps showing it off, putting up yet another highlight-reel play on Tuesday night that had college basketball fans going wild.
Midway through the first half of Rutgers' matchup with Purdue, Bailey drove from the right side and unleashed an incredible reverse slam. One of college basketball's best players had made yet another incredible play.
The reactions the dunk were glowing, including one from The Ringer's Steven Ruiz, who begged for Rutgers to be allowed in the NCAA tournament so we can see more of this type of thing.
Bailey made that look so easy, and it definitely wasn't.
The freshman wing has been fantastic this season despite Rutgers' struggles. Entering Tuesday's game he's averaging 18.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game. He's also shooting 36.3% from three-point range.
While Rutgers still has games left, barring a miracle, the Scarlet Knights will not be making the NCAA tournament. That means Bailey's next step is likely preparing for the 2025 NBA draft, where he's projected to be a top five pick.