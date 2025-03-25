Adrian Wojnarowski Delivers First Woj Bomb of His St. Bonaventure Tenure
March Madness is still far from over, but across college basketball, teams currently not competing in the NCAA tournament are already reloading their rosters for next season.
While plenty of coaches have expressed dismay about the transfer portal opening before the end of the postseason, teams currently thinking more about March 2026 than ‘25 are taking full advantage of the moment.
One such team is St. Bonaventure, whose roster construction is the responsibility of former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
On Tuesday, Woj teased that there was big news incoming, tweeting out a bomb emoji to evoke his infamous Woj Bombs of the past.
While fans immediately scrambled to decode Wojnarowski’s tweet, the truth became clear very quickly—the Bonnies had landed their first major get out of the transfer portal, securing the services of Minnesota big Frank Mitchell for the 2025 season.
St. Bonaventure went 22–12 this past season, and was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament by eventual champion VCU. Their run in the NIT was cut short in the first round by Kent State.
But with a new roster constructed by Woj coming in 2025, expectations are high for the Bonnies heading into next season.