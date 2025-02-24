SI

Adrian Wojnarowski Holding Unique Auction to Raise NIL Money for St. Bonaventure

The ex-ESPN reporter is selling pieces of history.

Adrian Wojnarowski in 2017. / Anne-Marie Caruso via Imagn Content Services, LLC
When you're the general manager of a mid-major college basketball team—as former ESPN reporter and current St. Bonaventure executive Adrian Wojnarowski is—you need to get creative from time to time. The Bonnies, while hardly bankrupt, lack the NIL war chest of college hoops's moneyed class.

On Monday, Wojnarowski presented an unusual idea to boost St. Bonaventure's finances. The legendary journalist is using a new website called Daps Bounty to auction off memorabilia from his career—namely, credentials and phones he used to tweet some of his most memorable scoops.

Items available include the phone he used to tweet forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joining the Los Angeles Clippers via trade and free agency in 2019, the phone he used to break the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the suspension of the NBA season in 2020, and several more.

At this time, the Clippers phone and pandemic phone will set you back $350 and $525, respectively.

Dinner and a video call with Wojnarowski are also available for an undisclosed price.

The Bonnies are 19–9 in 2025, but appear to be gambling that 2010s kids with disposable income can lift them to even greater heights in the future.

