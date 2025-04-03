Former All-Big Ten Guard Enters Transfer Portal After Year With Kansas
After a year with Kansas, guard AJ Storr appears to be looking for a new home.
Storr is entering the transfer portal, according to a Thursday morning report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The 21-year-old averaged 6.1 points per game for the Jayhawks this season.
That marked a significant decline from his 2024 output with Wisconsin. For the Badgers, Storr averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He was named to the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten tournament teams from a Badgers squad that was seeded fifth in the NCAA tournament.
He transferred to Kansas on April 18 last year—only to see his playing time crater.
A native of Rockford, Ill., Storr began his career with St. John's in 2023. In addition to the Red Storm and Jayhawks, he visited LSU as a high school prospect. Other noteworthy regional offers came from Illinois and Iowa.
Kansas went 21-13 this season, its lowest winning percentage since 1989.