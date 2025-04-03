SI

Former All-Big Ten Guard Enters Transfer Portal After Year With Kansas

He's looking to regain his 2024 form.

Patrick Andres

AJ Storr shoots against Arkansas in the 2025 NCAA men's tournament.
AJ Storr shoots against Arkansas in the 2025 NCAA men's tournament. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
After a year with Kansas, guard AJ Storr appears to be looking for a new home.

Storr is entering the transfer portal, according to a Thursday morning report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The 21-year-old averaged 6.1 points per game for the Jayhawks this season.

That marked a significant decline from his 2024 output with Wisconsin. For the Badgers, Storr averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He was named to the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten tournament teams from a Badgers squad that was seeded fifth in the NCAA tournament.

He transferred to Kansas on April 18 last year—only to see his playing time crater.

A native of Rockford, Ill., Storr began his career with St. John's in 2023. In addition to the Red Storm and Jayhawks, he visited LSU as a high school prospect. Other noteworthy regional offers came from Illinois and Iowa.

Kansas went 21-13 this season, its lowest winning percentage since 1989.

