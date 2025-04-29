Alex Karaban Makes UConn Decision After Withdrawing From NBA Draft
The UConn Huskies are bringing back one of their own.
In a social media post on Tuesday morning, forward Alex Karaban announced he has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to Storrs for one more season with the Huskies.
"The last few years have been transformational for me as a person and player," wrote Karaban. "I am forever grateful to my coaching staff, my brothers, the fans, and the community at Conn for all of the memories we've made together. I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard. Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right! After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers. Let's run it back one last time!"
He then hashtagged "#LastDance," signaling this will be his final season in Storrs.
This is the second time Karaban has withdrawn from the NBA draft to return to UConn, having also done so last May ahead of the 2024 season.
The 6'8" Southborough, Mass. native is a two-time NCAA national champion with the Huskies and averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game last season while being named Second-team All-Big East. He'll now continue to lead Dan Hurley's squad as he hunts for ring No. 3.