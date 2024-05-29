Alex Karaban Returning to UConn After Withdrawing From 2024 NBA Draft
The UConn Huskies are set to get an invaluable member of their championship-winning roster back for the 2024–25 season.
Karaban is set to return to Storrs for the upcoming season after withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft, he announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has started 77 games for the Huskies over the past two seasons, helping guide the team to back-to-back national championship victories. UConn is the first program to win consecutive national titles since the Florida Gators did so from 2006 to '07.
Last year, Karaban averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. He had five points, six rebounds and four assists in the championship victory over Purdue.
"While I've enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home," wrote Karaban. "Let's run it back."
Earlier in May, Karaban spoke with college hoops insider Andy Katz and described his situation as being a "win-win" when it came to staying the NBA draft or returning for another season at UConn under Dan Hurley.
His decision to return is even more impactful considering he'll be the lone starter from last year's championship team to come back to Storrs. The likes of Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan are all set to make the leap to the NBA, which figures to leave plenty of opportunity for Karaban next season as a veteran leader.