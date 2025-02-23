SI

Alex Rodriguez Buries Half-Court Shot to Win $10,000 for Bucknell Student

Karl Rasmussen

Alex Rodriguez cheers as the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets.
Alex Rodriguez cheers as the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Alex Rodriguez wasn't playing in Bucknell's basketball game against Army on Sunday, but he still provided the biggest assist of the contest.

During halftime of the Bison's game against Army, Rodriguez was invited onto the court where he took a promotional half-court shot in hopes of winning one lucky student $10,000. A-Rod stepped to the line confidently and unloaded the ball from the half-court line and proceeded to bank the ball in off the backboard.

Pandemonium ensued, as Rodriguez and the student began excitedly celebrating. A-Rod was then mobbed by a group of students from the student section of Sojka Pavillion, who huddled around him while jumping around in celebration of his half-court shot.

Rodriguez was in attendance for Bucknell's game on Sunday after he, entrepreneur Marc Lore and Bucknell Trustee Jordy Leiser spoke on campus at a Bucknell Forum special event earlier in the day. Lore and Rodriguez have long been in the process of purchasing the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from Glen Taylor.

The bank was certainly open for A-Rod, who helped win the student $10,000 with his half-court shot off the backboard.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

