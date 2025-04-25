SI

Alijah Arenas Out of Medically Induced Coma Following Car Crash

Tyler Lauletta

Alijah Arenas prepares to shoot a free throw.
Alijah Arenas prepares to shoot a free throw. / Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images
In this story:

The basketball world got a positive update on USC commit Alijah Arenas on Friday morning.

“In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” read a statement shared by the Arenas family.

Arenas had been placed in a medically induced coma after a serious car crash on Thursday.

“In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” the statement continued.

While Arenas is still intubated, the statement said that his progress “marks a critical step forward in his recovery.”

According to a report from Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. local time when the Cybertruck that Arenas was driving struck a fire hydrant and a tree. Kartje also wrote that a source told him drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, was a McDonald's All-American this season after leading Chatsworth High School to a California state championship, and is the top recruit of the USC Trojans 2025 incoming class.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/College Basketball