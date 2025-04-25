Alijah Arenas Out of Medically Induced Coma Following Car Crash
The basketball world got a positive update on USC commit Alijah Arenas on Friday morning.
“In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” read a statement shared by the Arenas family.
Arenas had been placed in a medically induced coma after a serious car crash on Thursday.
“In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” the statement continued.
While Arenas is still intubated, the statement said that his progress “marks a critical step forward in his recovery.”
According to a report from Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. local time when the Cybertruck that Arenas was driving struck a fire hydrant and a tree. Kartje also wrote that a source told him drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.
Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, was a McDonald's All-American this season after leading Chatsworth High School to a California state championship, and is the top recruit of the USC Trojans 2025 incoming class.