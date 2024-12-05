All Confirmed Future NCAA Final Four Locations
The Final Four is the culmination of March Madness. It manages to merge the passion of crazed collegiate sports fans with the character of its host city. Every year thousands of fans, alumni, media and athletes converge to see which men’s college basketball team will etch itself in the history books.
So it’s no surprise that the NCAA takes a lot of time weighing out options when it comes to host cities. It’s looking for a location that has the appropriate infrastructure but also one that has its own unique culture and plenty of opportunities for visitors to explore and have some fun.
Here, we’ll be taking a look at all of the currently confirmed men’s Final Four sites.
Where Is the Final Four Being Held in the Coming Years?
Year
Date
City
Arena
Host
2025
April 5, 7
San Antonio
Alamodome
UTSA, Incarnate Word
2026
April 4, 6
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
Horizon Leage, IU-Indianapolis
2027
April 3, 5
Detroit
Ford Field
Michigan State
2028
April 1, 3
Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium
UNLV
2029
March 31, April 2
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
Horizon League, IU-Indianapolis
2030
April 6, 8
North Texas
AT&T Stadium
Big 12 Conference
2031
April 5, 7
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia Tech
San Antonio (2025): Returning to a Familiar Final Four Venue
There are plenty of factors which make San Antonio an ideal location. Not the least of which is the Alamodome itself. The facility meets the NCAA’s seating and amenities requirements, and the city’s central location makes it accessible for fans around the U.S.
Indianapolis (2026): A Regular Final Four Host
Not only is Lucas Oil Stadium considered one of the best stadiums in the U.S., but it shares its home with the NCAA headquarters. The city has a near-perfect downtown layout as well, meaning fans are within walking distance of hotels, eateries and other entertainment venues. Indianapolis (and the entire state of Indiana) has a rich history of basketball, making it an ideal location to celebrate the past, present and future of college hoops.
Detroit (2027): The Return of the Final Four to Ford Field
March Madness returns to Michigan in 2027. Ford Field last hosted the Final Four in 2009, but a collaborative pitch from the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Michigan State, Ford Field and the Detroit Lions secured another hosting gig. Ford Field can seat upwards of 70,000 for basketball games and is close to various Motown history museums.
Las Vegas (2028): First-Time Final Four Host
For the first time ever, Las Vegas will host the Final Four. Allegiant Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in the U.S., opening in July 2020. Putting the Final Four next to a strip of casinos and sportsbooks seems like a match made in gambling heaven. Obviously there are plenty of other attractions for fans heading to Sin City to catch the games.
How Cities Are Selected to Host the NCAA Final Four
Bid Submission: Cities or venues submit detailed bids to the NCAA, outlining their plans, facilities, potential partnerships and capabilities for hosting the Final Four.
Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires a stadium hold 60,000+ fans and be adapted for basketball, with modern amenities and good sightlines.
Hotel and Accommodation: Cities must show they have sufficient hotels near the arena.
Transportation and Accessibility: The city needs a major airport with ample connections and robust local transportation infrastructure to handle large crowds.
Event Management Experience: The NCAA favors cities with a proven track record of hosting major sporting events or large-scale conventions, concerts, etc.
Community and Fan Engagement: Cities must demonstrate the ability to create a strong fan experience and host ancillary events like fan fests, youth clinics, concerts, etc.
Economic Impact and Support: Proposals should highlight the potential economic boost and local support from government and sponsors, which the NCAA evaluates.
Weather Considerations: Favorable weather is a plus, but not a necessity. However, the NCAA does consider the potential impact on fan experience and travel that bad weather can cause.
Site Visits and Evaluations: The NCAA may conduct site visits to assess the venue and surrounding area.
Selection Committee Review: The NCAA selection committee reviews all bids, evaluates them based on criteria and then votes to decide host cities.
Announcement and Planning: Selected cities are announced years in advance, allowing time for preparation and coordination with all involved parties.
NCAA Final Four Attendance By Year (Since 2000)
Year
City
Arena
Final Four Attendance
Title Game Attendance
Total Attendance
2000
Indianapolis
RCA Dome
43,116
43,116
86,232
2001
Minneapolis
Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome
45,406
45,406
90,812
2002
Atlanta
Georgia Dome
53,378
53,406
106,784
2003
New Orleans
Louisiana Superdome
54,524
54,524
109,048
2004
San Antonio
Alamodome
43,715
43,257
86,972
2005
St. Louis
Edward Jones Dome
47,262
47,262
94,524
2006
Indianapolis
RCA Dome
43,822
43,168
86,990
2007
Atlanta
Georgia Dome
53,510
51,458
104,968
2008
San Antonio
Alamodome
43,718
43,257
86,975
2009
Detroit
Ford Field
72,456
72,922
145,378
2010
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
70,930
70,930
141,860
2011
Houston
Reliant Stadium
75,421
70,376
145,797
2012
New Orleans
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
73,361
70,913
144,274
2013
Atlanta
Georgia Dome
75,350
74,326
149,676
2014
Arlington, Texas
AT&T Stadium
79,444
79,238
158,682
2015
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
72,238
71,149
143,387
2016
Houston
NRG Stadium
75,505
74,340
149,845
2017
Glendale, Ariz.
University of Phoenix Stadium
77,612
76,168
153,780
2018
San Antonio
Alamodome
68,257
67,831
136,088
2019
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium
72,711
72,062
144,773
2020
No Tournament
2021
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
Limited Attendance
Limited Attendance
2022
New Orleans
Caesars Superdome
70,602
69,423
140,025
2023
Houston
NRG Stadium
73,860
72,423
146,283
2024
Glendale, Ariz.
State Farm Stadium
74,720
74,423
149,143