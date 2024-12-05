SI

All Confirmed Future NCAA Final Four Locations

Allegiant Stadium will host the men's NCAA tournament Final Four in 2028.
Allegiant Stadium will host the men's NCAA tournament Final Four in 2028. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Final Four is the culmination of March Madness. It manages to merge the passion of crazed collegiate sports fans with the character of its host city. Every year thousands of fans, alumni, media and athletes converge to see which men’s college basketball team will etch itself in the history books. 

So it’s no surprise that the NCAA takes a lot of time weighing out options when it comes to host cities. It’s looking for a location that has the appropriate infrastructure but also one that has its own unique culture and plenty of opportunities for visitors to explore and have some fun. 

Here, we’ll be taking a look at all of the currently confirmed men’s Final Four sites. 

Where Is the Final Four Being Held in the Coming Years?

Year

Date

City

Arena

Host

2025

April 5, 7

San Antonio

Alamodome

UTSA, Incarnate Word

2026

April 4, 6

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

Horizon Leage, IU-Indianapolis

2027

April 3, 5

Detroit

Ford Field

Michigan State

2028

April 1, 3

Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium

UNLV

2029

March 31, April 2

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

Horizon League, IU-Indianapolis

2030

April 6, 8

North Texas

AT&T Stadium

Big 12 Conference

2031

April 5, 7

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech

San Antonio (2025): Returning to a Familiar Final Four Venue

There are plenty of factors which make San Antonio an ideal location. Not the least of which is the Alamodome itself. The facility meets the NCAA’s seating and amenities requirements, and the city’s central location makes it accessible for fans around the U.S. 

Indianapolis (2026): A Regular Final Four Host

Not only is Lucas Oil Stadium considered one of the best stadiums in the U.S., but it shares its home with the NCAA headquarters. The city has a near-perfect downtown layout as well, meaning fans are within walking distance of hotels, eateries and other entertainment venues. Indianapolis (and the entire state of Indiana) has a rich history of basketball, making it an ideal location to celebrate the past, present and future of college hoops. 

Detroit (2027): The Return of the Final Four to Ford Field

March Madness returns to Michigan in 2027. Ford Field last hosted the Final Four in 2009, but a collaborative pitch from the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Michigan State, Ford Field and the Detroit Lions secured another hosting gig. Ford Field can seat upwards of 70,000 for basketball games and is close to various Motown history museums. 

Las Vegas (2028): First-Time Final Four Host

For the first time ever, Las Vegas will host the Final Four. Allegiant Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in the U.S., opening in July 2020. Putting the Final Four next to a strip of casinos and sportsbooks seems like a match made in gambling heaven. Obviously there are plenty of other attractions for fans heading to Sin City to catch the games. 

How Cities Are Selected to Host the NCAA Final Four

Bid Submission: Cities or venues submit detailed bids to the NCAA, outlining their plans, facilities, potential partnerships and capabilities for hosting the Final Four.

Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires a stadium hold 60,000+ fans and be adapted for basketball, with modern amenities and good sightlines.

Hotel and Accommodation: Cities must show they have sufficient hotels near the arena. 

Transportation and Accessibility: The city needs a major airport with ample connections and robust local transportation infrastructure to handle large crowds.

Event Management Experience: The NCAA favors cities with a proven track record of hosting major sporting events or large-scale conventions, concerts, etc.

Community and Fan Engagement: Cities must demonstrate the ability to create a strong fan experience and host ancillary events like fan fests, youth clinics, concerts, etc.

Economic Impact and Support: Proposals should highlight the potential economic boost and local support from government and sponsors, which the NCAA evaluates.

Weather Considerations: Favorable weather is a plus, but not a necessity. However, the NCAA does consider the potential impact on fan experience and travel that bad weather can cause.

Site Visits and Evaluations: The NCAA may conduct site visits to assess the venue and surrounding area.

Selection Committee Review: The NCAA selection committee reviews all bids, evaluates them based on criteria and then votes to decide host cities.

Announcement and Planning: Selected cities are announced years in advance, allowing time for preparation and coordination with all involved parties.

NCAA Final Four Attendance By Year (Since 2000)

Year

City

Arena

Final Four Attendance

Title Game Attendance

Total Attendance

2000

Indianapolis

RCA Dome

43,116

43,116

86,232

2001

Minneapolis

Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome

45,406

45,406

90,812

2002

Atlanta

Georgia Dome

53,378

53,406

106,784

2003

New Orleans

Louisiana Superdome

54,524

54,524

109,048

2004

San Antonio

Alamodome

43,715

43,257

86,972

2005

St. Louis

Edward Jones Dome

47,262

47,262

94,524

2006

Indianapolis

RCA Dome

43,822

43,168

86,990

2007

Atlanta

Georgia Dome

53,510

51,458

104,968

2008

San Antonio

Alamodome

43,718

43,257

86,975

2009

Detroit

Ford Field

72,456

72,922

145,378

2010

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

70,930

70,930

141,860

2011

Houston

Reliant Stadium

75,421

70,376

145,797

2012

New Orleans

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

73,361

70,913

144,274

2013

Atlanta

Georgia Dome

75,350

74,326

149,676

2014

Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium

79,444

79,238

158,682

2015

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

72,238

71,149

143,387

2016

Houston

NRG Stadium

75,505

74,340

149,845

2017

Glendale, Ariz.

University of Phoenix Stadium

77,612

76,168

153,780

2018

San Antonio

Alamodome

68,257

67,831

136,088

2019

Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium

72,711

72,062

144,773

2020

No Tournament

2021

Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium

Limited Attendance

Limited Attendance

2022

New Orleans

Caesars Superdome

70,602

69,423

140,025

2023

Houston

NRG Stadium

73,860

72,423

146,283

2024

Glendale, Ariz.

State Farm Stadium

74,720

74,423

149,143

