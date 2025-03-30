SI

Arizona Guard Entering Transfer Portal Following NCAA Tournament Loss to Duke

KJ Lewis was among the top bench players in college basketball this season.

Lewis and the Wildcats lost to Duke on Thursday night.
Lewis and the Wildcats lost to Duke on Thursday night. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Following their loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night, the Arizona Wildcats are losing one of their top performers.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, guard KJ Lewis is entering the transfer portal. As Borzello notes, the 6'4" sophomore was one of the best sixth men in college basketball last season.

Despite coming off the bench, Lewis averaged 10.8 points per game for Arizona this season while helping them to a 24-13 record and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. He was their third-leading scorer on the year, corralling 4.6 rebounds and dishing out 2.9 assists per game.

Already set to lose senior guard Caleb Love, head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats could be looking at a very different squad in Tucson heading into the 2025-26 season.

