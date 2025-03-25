SI

Arkansas, John Calipari to Get Key Player Back for Sweet 16 Showdown vs. Texas Tech

He is the team's leading scorer and rebounder this season.

Madison Williams

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero shoots a free throw.
Arkansas forward Adou Thiero shoots a free throw. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Arkansas is expected to see the return of their leading scorer Adou Thiero when the Razorbacks face Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, coach John Calipari confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show. He told McAfee that Thiero is "available."

Thiero has been out since Feb. 22 with a hyperextended knee. He's missed the team's last eight contests.

Calipari noted that the forward will be limited to 12–15 minutes of play time on Thursday. The legendary coach also shared how the Razorbacks have to prepare differently now that they have a full roster.

Before suffering his injury, Thiero started in all 26 games, averaging a team-leading 15.6 points and six rebounds along with two assists per contest. Thiero's presence on the court will give the Razorbacks the offensive addition they need right now heading to face a tough Texas Tech team.

Arkansas upset both Kansas and St. John's in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. Will their upset streak continue on Thursday?

