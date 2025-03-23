Arkansas Players Snag Souvenirs From Presser After Upset Victory Over St. John's
A little souvenir never hurt anyone.
Following their upset win over St. John's, three Arkansas Razorbacks players walked away from their postgame presser with a little March Madness memorabilia—specifically, their presser nameplates.
Forward Billy Richmond III started the movement when he got up and took his nameplate with him ... but he must have gotten a little shy about it because he tried to put it back before walking off the stage. In the end he took his, Karter Knox's, and Johnell Davis's, but only after a little encouragement from head coach John Calipari.
"Take it," Calipari said, watching Richmond wrestle with whether or not to bring the nameplate with him. "Take theirs too. Take theirs, give them to 'em. "
Watch that below:
All three players deserved a little something after their performance in the victory. Together they led the Razorbacks in points scored—Richmond with 16, Davis with 13 and Knox with 15.
Arkansas now moves on to the Sweet 16, where they will play Texas Tech on Thursday, March 27.