SI

Arkansas Players Snag Souvenirs From Presser After Upset Victory Over St. John's

Who wouldn't want a little memorabilia of the madness?

Brigid Kennedy

Arkansas' Billy Richmond III and John Calipari after the Razorbacks defeated the St. John's Red Storm on March 22, 2025.
Arkansas' Billy Richmond III and John Calipari after the Razorbacks defeated the St. John's Red Storm on March 22, 2025. / NCAA March Madness / X / Screensho
In this story:

A little souvenir never hurt anyone.

Following their upset win over St. John's, three Arkansas Razorbacks players walked away from their postgame presser with a little March Madness memorabilia—specifically, their presser nameplates.

Forward Billy Richmond III started the movement when he got up and took his nameplate with him ... but he must have gotten a little shy about it because he tried to put it back before walking off the stage. In the end he took his, Karter Knox's, and Johnell Davis's, but only after a little encouragement from head coach John Calipari.

"Take it," Calipari said, watching Richmond wrestle with whether or not to bring the nameplate with him. "Take theirs too. Take theirs, give them to 'em. "

Watch that below:

All three players deserved a little something after their performance in the victory. Together they led the Razorbacks in points scored—Richmond with 16, Davis with 13 and Knox with 15.

Arkansas now moves on to the Sweet 16, where they will play Texas Tech on Thursday, March 27.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Basketball