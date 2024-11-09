Auburn Men's Basketball Plane Diverted Mid-Flight Due to Onboard Scuffle
The Auburn Tigers men's basketball team is enduring a self-inflicted delay en route to Houston ahead of their matchup against the No. 4 Cougars on Saturday night.
FOX 6's Jonathan Hardison reported Friday that a flight appearing to be the one carrying the Tigers men's basketball team headed back to Auburn on Friday afternoon. Audio obtained from Air Traffic Control reportedly mentioned that the flight has "a bunch of basketball players fighting" before the plane shifted course.
The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman also reported that the flight was about 45 minutes en route to Houston when "horseplay" between players that could've escalated into a fight broke out.
Auburn is expected to board another flight Friday night and still arrive in time to prepare for Saturday's matchup against Houston at Toyota Center.
Auburn, in its 11th season under coach Bruce Pearl, is 1–0 after tipping off the 2024-25 season with a 94–43 win over Vermont on Wednesday night.