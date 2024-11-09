Austin Peay Basketball's Corey Gipson Coached in Full Military Uniform vs. Butler
Corey Gipson quite literally looked ready for battle Friday night for the Austin Peay Governors' matchup against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Gipson, in his second year on the Governors' bench, coached the game in a full military uniform.
This isn't the first time Gipson has donned camo gear on the basketball court. He was wearing camo pants and military boots during Austin Peay's win over North Florida in the Atlantic Sun Conference quarterfinals last year and has been spotted at several recent practices rocking the same look.
There is no mention of Gipson serving in the military on his official Austin Peay bio, but it is worth noting the university located near Fort Campbell, an army base located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
Gipson graduated from Austin Peay in 2004 and began his coaching career in '05. He served as the head coach at Northwestern State of the Southland Conference for one season in 2022-23 before being hired by the Governors ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Austin Peay is coming off a 19–16 season in Gipson's first year at the helm, the program's first season over .500 since 2020-21.