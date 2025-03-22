SI

Big Ten Record in NCAA Tournament After the First Round

The Big Ten enters March Madness with high expectations, and hopes to snap a decades-long streak without a national championship.

Dan Lyons

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo walks off the court after 77–74 loss to Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo walks off the court after 77–74 loss to Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 men's NCAA tournament is underway, and eight Big Ten programs are set to compete to win the conference's first national championship since Michigan State cut down the nets at the end of March Madness in 2000.

The coach that led the Spartans to that most recent title, Tom Izzo, is still leading the program, and is the conference's favorite to win the Big Dance once again. Michigan State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, is the highest seed of the league's eight teams. Only the SEC has more programs in the tournament, with a record 14 teams.

Will the Big Ten finally break through? That is far from guaranteed, and no program will be favored to win its region, but all eight teams are top-seven seeds in the bracket, so there's a fair chance that one of them can make a deep run. In March Madness, as we know, anything can happen.

With NCAA tournament play underway, here's how the eight Big Ten programs have fared thus far:

Big Ten Record in NCAA Tournament After Round X

The Big Ten's overall record is 8–0.

The top teams remaining include Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan. Not Big Ten teams have been eliminated through the round of 64.

What Big Ten Teams Will Play in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament?

All eight Big Ten teams have advanced to the round of 32. All Second round games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.

MATCHUP

DATE/TIME

CHANNEL

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese State

March 22, 12:10 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

March 22, 5:10 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 BYU

March 22, 7:45 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee

March 22, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBS

No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 3 Kentucky

March 23, 5:15 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State

March 23, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBS

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico

March 23, 8:40 p.m. ET

TNT

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Arizona

March 23, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBS

How Many Big Ten Teams Made the NCAA Tournament?

Eight of the Big Ten's 18 teams made the March Madness bracket. Below are all eight schools and their seeding in the Big Dance:

Team

Region

Seed

Michigan State

South

No. 2

Wisconsin

East

No. 3

Maryland

West

No. 4

Purdue

Midwest

No. 4

Michigan

South

No. 5

Oregon

East

No. 5

Illinois

Midwest

No. 6

UCLA

Midwest

No. 7

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team.

