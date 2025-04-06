Bill Raftery's Reaction to Alijah Martin's Monster Dunk Was Priceless
Florida's Alijah Martin almost made Bill Raftery's head explode.
In the middle of the Gators' Final Four matchup with Auburn on Saturday night, Martin threw down a breakaway dunk that made the CBS broadcaster wail with delight.
With Florida ahead 64-63 and 5:33 to go in the game, Martin collected the ball off of a steal and went the length of the court before rising up and hammering home a dunk between two Auburn defenders. It was incredible.
Video, and audio of Raftery's reaction, is below.
It was a picture perfect poster and the encapsulation of what the second half of this game has been. The basketball has been outstanding with a lot of dunks flying left and right and both teams playing at a high level.
At the final media timeout, Martin has 17 points, as he and Walter Clayton Jr. have helped lead Florida's comeback.