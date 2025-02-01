SI

Bobby Hurley Takes Petty Shot at Caleb Love After Heated Arizona State-Arizona Game

The Arizona State coach didn't mince words after a loss to rival Arizona.

Tim Capurso

An animated Hurley during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes.
An animated Hurley during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Emotions boiled over at the end of the Arizona Wildcats' 81-72 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, a contest in which multiple technical fouls and ejections were assessed by officials.

The emotions of the rivalry game reached a breaking point when, after a basket from Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley with under a minute left to play, Sun Devils guard BJ Freeman and Arizona guard Caleb Love confronted each other, coming face-to-face as the two exchanged words. Then, Freeman headbutted Love, resulting in technical fouls and an ejection for each player.

In the aftermath of the game, Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley and his players walked off the court without shaking hands in a move he later explained was designed to further avoid altercations.

But Hurley didn't leave his press conference with the media without taking an apparent parting shot at Love.

"I do get a vote for [Big 12] All-Conference," Hurley said. "And I can tell you who's not getting a vote."

Earlier in the presser, Hurley told reporters that Arizona's players kept up a "relentless chatter" towards the Arizona State bench prior to Freeman's headbutt of Love.

"If you were right near our bench, it was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players that was not being policed properly,” Hurley said. "It was done with no class in my opinion."

Judging by Hurley's comments, Love, who in the preseason was voted First Team All-Big 12 by the conference's coaches, can expect no help from the Arizona State coach in receiving a similar accolade for his achievements this season.

Love, who ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring, poured in a game-high 27 points before his ejection in Saturday's win.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Basketball