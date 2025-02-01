Bobby Hurley Takes Petty Shot at Caleb Love After Heated Arizona State-Arizona Game
Emotions boiled over at the end of the Arizona Wildcats' 81-72 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, a contest in which multiple technical fouls and ejections were assessed by officials.
The emotions of the rivalry game reached a breaking point when, after a basket from Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley with under a minute left to play, Sun Devils guard BJ Freeman and Arizona guard Caleb Love confronted each other, coming face-to-face as the two exchanged words. Then, Freeman headbutted Love, resulting in technical fouls and an ejection for each player.
In the aftermath of the game, Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley and his players walked off the court without shaking hands in a move he later explained was designed to further avoid altercations.
But Hurley didn't leave his press conference with the media without taking an apparent parting shot at Love.
"I do get a vote for [Big 12] All-Conference," Hurley said. "And I can tell you who's not getting a vote."
Earlier in the presser, Hurley told reporters that Arizona's players kept up a "relentless chatter" towards the Arizona State bench prior to Freeman's headbutt of Love.
"If you were right near our bench, it was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players that was not being policed properly,” Hurley said. "It was done with no class in my opinion."
Judging by Hurley's comments, Love, who in the preseason was voted First Team All-Big 12 by the conference's coaches, can expect no help from the Arizona State coach in receiving a similar accolade for his achievements this season.
Love, who ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring, poured in a game-high 27 points before his ejection in Saturday's win.