Boston College Scores Five Points in Four Seconds to Stun Florida State
The 2025 calendar officially flipped to February on Saturday. But for a few moments at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., it certainly felt more like March.
The Boston College Eagles, sitting 9–11 on the year, trailed Florida State 76–72 at home with 14.2 seconds left in regulation. After Eagles sophomore guard Fred Payne was stuffed at the rim, center Chad Venning grabbed the rebound and banked it home to close the deficit to 76–74.
On the ensuing in-bounds play, the Seminoles panicked and sent an errant pass right back into the hands of Boston College. Without missing a beat, Eagles junior guard Chas Kelley III chucked up a three-point attempt from well beyond the perimeter and swished it for a 77–76 lead.
"My goodness!" play-by-play announcer Jon Meterparel said on the ACC Network broadcast.
Florida State freshman guard Daquan Davis missed a layup at the buzzer, and Boston College delighted the 6,083 fans in attendance with one of the more improbable wins of the year.
Florida State, which was 13–4 just over one week ago, has now suffered four straight losses. With the win, Boston College snapped a six-game losing streak of its own and improves to 10–11 overall and 2–8 in the ACC this season.