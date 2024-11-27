SI

Bryce James, Son of LeBron James, Takes Unofficial Visit With Third College Team

The second-eldest child of LeBron is continuing his recruiting journey.

James is ranked as a three-star recruit by most outlets.
As Bronny James works to improve his game in the NBA G League, his brother Bryce James's collegiate recruiting journey continues.

The second-eldest child of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took his third unofficial visit to a college campus last week, stopping by to check out the Arizona Wildcats. Per On3 Sports, James also has completed unofficial visits to Ohio State and USC.

LeBron James, a Buckeyes fan, has mentioned over the years that he probably would have suited up for his hometown Ohio State if he played a year of college ball instead of going directly into the NBA in 2004.

According to On3 Sports, Bryce James has received two offers, at Duquesne, where LeBron's high school coach Keith Dambrot coached until his retirement after the 2023-24 season, and Ohio State.

Bryce James is ranked as a three-star prospect by On3 Sports and a four-star talent by ESPN. The 17-year-old is set to graduate high school this spring.

