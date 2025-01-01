SI

Bryce James, Youngest Son of LeBron James, Announces College Commitment

James has committed to Arizona as part of its 2025 recruiting class.

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, has announced his commitment to Arizona.
Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, has committed to the University of Arizona as part of the program's 2025 recruiting class, according to a report from Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority on the 247Sports network.

James, who is a three-star shooting guard according to 247's composite rankings, picked Tommy Lloyd's program over offers from Duquesne, Ohio State and others. James selected Arizona due to Lloyd's ability to develop players and his "patience with that process," according to Scheer.

Bryce is a bit of a different athlete than his older brother, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. Bryce is 6'4" and around 200 lbs. compared to Bronny who is two inches shorter and of smaller stature.

He will need some time to develop at Arizona, but he becomes the second player to verbally commit to the Wildcats, joining five-star small forward Dwayne Aristode, who signed his national letter of intent in November.

