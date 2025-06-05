SI

BYU Extends Men's Basketball Coach Ahead of Top Prospect AJ Dybantsa Joining Cougars

The Cougars competed in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 in Kevin Young's first year with the program.

Madison Williams

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young shouts to his team during NCAA tournament.
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young shouts to his team during NCAA tournament. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
BYU extended men's basketball coach Kevin Young's contract after a successful first year with the Cougars, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

BYU advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament this year, the furthest the Cougars had gone since 2011. The team posted a 26-10 record overall.

The details of Young's contract extension have not been released yet, but it has been described as "long-term," so the coach is likely to remain in Utah for a couple more years, at least.

Young's contract extension also comes ahead of the program getting AJ Dybantsa next season, who is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 college basketball class. He is next year's projected No. 1 NBA pick.

Young was one of the main reasons Dybantsa chose BYU over other powerhouse programs like Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama. The incoming freshman was in awe that Young coached some of his favorite players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker while working as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.

