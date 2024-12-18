Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 Jersey to be Retired by Iowa at Special Ceremony
There will never be another No. 22 for the Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball team again. The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced its plans on Wednesday to retire Caitlin Clark’s jersey during a special ceremony held inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2.
Iowa plans to hang Clark’s No. 22 jersey in the rafters at its home arena during the Hawkeyes' game against USC. Clark is expected to be in attendance for the contest, which tips off at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.
Clark left Iowa as the greatest player in its basketball program’s history, averaging a career 28.4 points and 8.2 assists while shooting 37.7% from three across four seasons. She led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten titles and two appearances at the NCAA title game in 2023 and ‘24.
While the NCAA championship ultimately eluded her, Clark famously broke Pete Maravich’s record for most career points in Division I history for men and women, among many other accomplishments, in her final year at Iowa. She is a two-time Wooden and Naismith Award winner and was recently named 2024 Athlete of the Year by TIME.
Clark, who was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, recently capped off a historic rookie campaign in which she once again set numerous league records and won Rookie of the Year.
"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."