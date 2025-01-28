Caleb Love Half-Court Buzzer-Beating Miracle Forces Overtime vs No 3. Iowa State
Caleb Love has had quite a night and he may have just hit the shot of the year in college basketball.
Love's Arizona Wildcats trailed the Iowa State Cyclones 71–68 with 2.2 seconds left after ISU's Joshua Jefferson made a free throw. The Wildcats inbounded the ball and found Love, who took two dribbles and heaved a shot from beyond half court as the buzzer sounded. Miraculously, it went in to tie the game.
That's unbelievable shot that sent the McKale Center into chaos.
Before that shot, Love was 1-for-11 from three-point range on the night. He certainly doesn't lack for confidence.
Earlier in the night, Love threw down a thunderous dunk that had fans all making the same joke. So it's been quite a night for the senior in his fifth collegiate season.
Arizona rode the momentum of that huge shot to an 86-75 overtime victory over the No. 3 Cyclones. Love hit two more three-pointers to help cinch the game in the extra frame. He finished the night with a game-high 22 points.