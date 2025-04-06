SI

Cameras Captured Charles Barkley Comforting Johni Broome After Auburn Final Four Loss

Barkley embraced Broome as he walked off the floor after the Tigers lost to the Gators.

Liam McKeone

Charles Barkley embraced Johni Broome on Saturday night
Charles Barkley embraced Johni Broome on Saturday night / CBS
A great season for the Auburn Tigers came to a disappointing end on Saturday night as they fell to the Florida Gators, 79-73, in the Final Four. Tigers star big man Johni Broome valiantly battled out there despite clearly being hindered by the injuries he suffered in the Elite Eight, and he looked defeated as he trudged off the floor.

On his way to the locker room, Broome was met by Charles Barkley, noted Auburn alum who openly roots for his former team on the CBS broadcast every year. The former standout big man offered comfort in the form of an embrace to Broome after Auburn failed to advance to the national championship game.

Two star Auburn stars from different generations, hugging it out after a tough loss. That's what college sports are all about.

The Tigers and Broome had a season to remember. But they'll be watching from home on Monday night as Florida battles the winner of Duke-Houston for the national title.

