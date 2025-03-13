CBB Coach Says His Guard Played Through Two Broken Hands in Conference Tournament
Bowling Green's season came to an end on Thursday, as the Falcons fell to the Akron Zips in the first round of the 2025 Mid-American conference tournament. It certainly wasn't due to a lack of toughness, though, as was revealed by Bowling Green head coach Todd Simon after the game.
Speaking to reporters, Simon said junior guard Javontae Campbell played through not one, but two broken hands in Thursday's contest. Not only that, but it was the fourth game Campbell battled through a pair of broken hands to play.
First, Campbell broke his right hand back in January. He kept playing through it. Campbell then broke his other hand on March 1. This did not deter him. He played the rest of the season with his broken hands and scored 10 points to go along with four assists and four steals in Thursday's tournament loss.
As noted by Toledo Blade writer Michael Burwell, Campbell led the Falcons in scoring twice in four games with two broken hands. In all four games he was either first or tied for first on the team in assists, and in three games he either led or was tied for first in steals.
A remarkable display of toughness from Campbell.