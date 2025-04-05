Charles Barkley Agonized Over Every Auburn Possession During Final Four
Charles Barkley isn't shy about his fandom. On Saturday, he was just like any Auburn alum watching their team at the Final Four. As the Tigers got out to a 46-38 league at the half, Barkley was living and dying with every possession from the CBS broadcast desk, going through the same emotions as the swarm of Auburn fans that surrounded him.
He pumped his fist after a Tigers basket, which the CBS camera crew caught and shared video of during the halftime report.
"I'm living right now," Barkley said after watching his own reaction. "I ain't going to lie, I'm living."
Here's another angle of Barkley going through it during the first half from The Athletic's Sergio Gonzalez:
Barkley is just another speck in the sea of Auburn fans—he just has a slightly better view and a chair that's a bit more comfortable. He had an appropriate three-word message before the game as the CBS crew made their predictions, too.
Barkley undoubtedly hopes his Tigers can hold on in the second half and advance to Monday night's national title game, where they would play the winner of Saturday’s late game between Duke and Houston.