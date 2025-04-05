SI

Charles Barkley Agonized Over Every Auburn Possession During Final Four

Chuck was going through it.

Blake Silverman

Barkley celebrates an Auburn basket at the Final Four
Barkley celebrates an Auburn basket at the Final Four / Screengrab via CBS
Charles Barkley isn't shy about his fandom. On Saturday, he was just like any Auburn alum watching their team at the Final Four. As the Tigers got out to a 46-38 league at the half, Barkley was living and dying with every possession from the CBS broadcast desk, going through the same emotions as the swarm of Auburn fans that surrounded him.

He pumped his fist after a Tigers basket, which the CBS camera crew caught and shared video of during the halftime report.

"I'm living right now," Barkley said after watching his own reaction. "I ain't going to lie, I'm living."

Here's another angle of Barkley going through it during the first half from The Athletic's Sergio Gonzalez:

Barkley is just another speck in the sea of Auburn fans—he just has a slightly better view and a chair that's a bit more comfortable. He had an appropriate three-word message before the game as the CBS crew made their predictions, too.

Barkley undoubtedly hopes his Tigers can hold on in the second half and advance to Monday night's national title game, where they would play the winner of Saturday’s late game between Duke and Houston.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

