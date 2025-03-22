Charles Barkley Derails Studio Show With Zany Old Lady Ole Miss Comment
Charles Barkley is no stranger to outlandish, often hilarious analogies. He broke out a new one Friday to describe Ole Miss' near collapse against North Carolina during their first-round matchup.
The Rebels led by 22 points early in the second half, but the Tar Heels were able to cut the lead down to just two points with 1:09 remaining. Ole Miss then scored the final five points of the game and held onto a 71-64 win to end North Carolina's season and advance to a round of 32 date with Iowa State.
Ole Miss' close call brought a new analogy out of Barkley on the postgame studio show, where he said the Rebels started "driving like an old lady" once they got out to the big lead.
“Ole Miss started trying to drive the speed limit,” Barkley said. “When they got the big lead, they were driving like an old lady, like ‘Let’s not go over the speed limit,’ trying to hold up traffic. They really started milking the clock. They were holding on that thing so tight. They literally let North Carolina back in the game.”
Ernie Johnson, who's used to reigning in Barkley, was immediately worried about backlash from the older population. "Now we're going to have all kind of old ladies calling in and getting mad at the Chuckster," he said.
Barkley stuck with his guns, ending the analogy with a grievance he may or may not have experienced on the road while on the way to work Friday.
"Get in the right lane. Stay out of the left lane old people," he exclaimed as his co-hosts laughed uncontrollably.
Never a dull moment when Barkley's at the desk.