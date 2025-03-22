SI

Charles Barkley Had the Most Hilariously Awkward Moment of the NCAA Tournament

Andy Nesbitt

Charles Barkley was not ready for this question.
Charles Barkley was not ready for this question. / @CBS

Charles Barkley is one of the best analysts in the business because he's never afraid to be completely honest about whatever he is asked to talk about.

That was on full display during Friday night's March Madness coverage when he was asked for his thoughts on the first half of the Xavier-Illinois game.

"Well, I think, that's a good question," Barkley said, sounding like a high school student who didn't do their homework and wasn't ready to speak to the class.

Barkley then made a funny admission—he was watching a different game (Bryant vs. Michigan State) and didn't have an answer for Ernie Johnson.

"You know, Ernie, I'm not going to lie I was paying attention to the Bryant score so give that to Clark or Kenneth, please."

Here's that funny moment:

Never change, Charles Barkley.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball