Charles Barkley Had the Most Hilariously Awkward Moment of the NCAA Tournament
Charles Barkley is one of the best analysts in the business because he's never afraid to be completely honest about whatever he is asked to talk about.
That was on full display during Friday night's March Madness coverage when he was asked for his thoughts on the first half of the Xavier-Illinois game.
"Well, I think, that's a good question," Barkley said, sounding like a high school student who didn't do their homework and wasn't ready to speak to the class.
Barkley then made a funny admission—he was watching a different game (Bryant vs. Michigan State) and didn't have an answer for Ernie Johnson.
"You know, Ernie, I'm not going to lie I was paying attention to the Bryant score so give that to Clark or Kenneth, please."
Here's that funny moment:
Never change, Charles Barkley.